Victim identified from fatal March 15 fire in Ottawa

A 39-year-old Ottawa woman was identified as the victim of a March 15 residential fire in the 100 block of West Campbell Street.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office issued a release Monday identifying Rendelle Farrell as the person who died at 108 W. Campbell St., unit 2, Ottawa.

“The preliminary autopsy findings indicate (Farrell) died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide intoxication as the result of the fire,” Coroner Rich Ploch said in the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Ottawa police and fire departments and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.