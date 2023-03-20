Seneca High School names students of the month for February 2023

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the February 2023 students of the month.

Student of the month

Sierra Culbertson, of Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Sierra Culbertson is the daughter of Traci Guerrero and John Paul Johnson of Seneca. She plans to attend the University of South Carolina of Beaufort for two years then transfer to Savannah College of Art and Design. She is active in Drama Club, Art Club, spring musical, fall play and Speech Team.

Role model of the month

Keeli Pumphrey, of Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Keeli Pumphrey is the daughter of Melissa and Brandon Newell of Mazon. She plans to attend Joliet Junior College for two years and then study fire science, psychology or possibly something in the medical field at a university. She is active in track and field, cross country, FFA and choir. She also loves Seneca High School and her amazing teachers and friends.

Irish pride student of the month

Bryce Roe, of Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Bryce Roe is the son of Taci and Brian Roe of Kinsman. He plans to attend Joliet Junior College and earn a degree in AG Business Management. He is active in football, baseball, FFA and National Honor Society.

Rookie of the month

Shan Balandang, of Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Shan Balandang is the daughter of Maybelle and Patrick Mack of Seneca. She plans to attend college to become a doctor or nurse. She is active in speech, track, basketball, CIA, TRUST, Spanish Club, musical, Scholastic Bowl, Math Team, Drama Club, Art Club and FFA.

Rookie of the month

Brady Sheedy, of Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Brady Sheedy is the son of Katie and Bud Sheedy of Mazon. He plans to attend college after graduating high school. He is active in football, basketball, track and field, bass fishing team and FFA.