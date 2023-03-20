Police blotter: March 20, 2023

Stacy B. Merrifield, 34, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 2:11 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 500 block of Marquette Street.
Andrew T. Pellett, 30, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with domestic battery at 7:56 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Kevin Osmin, 21, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and open container of alcohol at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Argyle Road.
Kimberley M. Dose, 35, of Lostant, was charged by Peru police with retail theft at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
Christopher M. Lesniak, 56, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with DUI, no insurance and no passenger seat belts at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday at Third and Lafayette streets in La Salle.
Andrew Kozak, 22, of Flanagan, was arrested Saturday by Streator police on a charge of domestic battery. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Kailey Overocker, 19, of Streator, was arrested Saturday by Streator police on a charge of obstructing a peace officer.
William Russell, 44, of Streator, was arrested Saturday by Streator police on a charge of violation of order of protection. Russell was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.