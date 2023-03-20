Local Sports Digest: Hagenbuch sisters heading back to curling nationals; Marquette volleyball IESA runners-up

Hagenbuchs heading back to nationals
Local curlers and sisters Bella and Mae Hagenbuch were again successful in securing a bid to a national tournament again this past weekend.
The Hagenbuchs and their Minnesota teammates, Jed Brundidge and Cameron Rittenour, went 5-1 at the Midwest Curling Association Regional Mixed Playdowns held at Chicago Curling Club in Northbrook. Winning this event promotes the team to the National Mixed Curling event held in Denver in April. Last year, this team won the silver medal in Rochester, N.Y.
The Hagenbuch sisters play out of Waltham Curling Club in Triumph. Waltham Curling Club is hosting an open house March 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. for anyone interested in trying curling.
Marquette volleyball finishes IESA runner-up
The eighth-grade Marquette girls volleyball team won its IESA State semifinal match 13-25, 25-21, 25-23 over Pontiac St. Mary’s to advance to the Class 8-1A state championship match and played another thriller there, falling 16-25, 25-20, 25-12 to Hartsburg-Emden to finish the season as IESA state runner-ups and with a record of 22-3.
IESA’s Class 8-1A state tournament concluded Saturday at Bishop McNamara School in Kankakee.
Kelsey Cuchra served up seven aces of 22 service points in the title match, with Giada Pattelli also tallying 22 service points. Anna Hjerpe had 19 with six aces, and Kinley Rick 19 with a pair of aces.
Marquette’s championship match roster included Cuchra, Pattelli, Hjerpe, Rick, Emily Ryan-Adair, Taylor Gamons, Jakobi Reed, Amelia Gaughan, Hunter Hopkins and Carissa Blood.