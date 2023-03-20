‘I on Diabetes’ program set in Livingston County

The University of Illinois Extension invites residents to its four-part “I on Diabetes” series this spring.

The program, designed for anyone interested in preventing or managing diabetes, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays, April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12 at Livingston County Extension, 1412 Locust Road, Pontiac.

“I on Diabetes” provides information on diabetes treatment goals and self-monitoring, managing carbohydrates, sodium, cholesterol and fat portions, planning meals, reading food labels, and using artificial sweeteners as well as herbs and spices when cooking. In each of the four sessions, participants receive recipes, watch cooking demonstrations, and taste foods to meet their dietary needs. “I on Diabetes” is taught by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith.

The cost of the program is $25 per participant or $40 per couple, which covers the cost of four full meals and a binder of educational materials and recipes. To register, go to go.illinois.edu/LMWevents and find registration under April 21 on event calendar, or call the Extension office at 815-842-1776.

For more information or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate in this program, contact call 309-663-8306 or email jesmith6@illinois.edu. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.