Cusick in settlement talks with accusers

Two months ago, Kenneth Cusick and his former accusers told a federal judge there was little hope of settling Cusick’s lawsuit. Now, a deal might be at hand.
Cusick, the Ottawa man acquitted in 2019 of killing his wife, sued his numerous accusers alleging the evidence brought against him was “fabricated.” Recently, however, attorneys advised U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland they have reached “a global settlement in principle” and are working toward a binding agreement.
“The parties anticipate that they will be able to do so in the next couple weeks,” read a statement from the multiple attorneys involved. “The parties will submit an updated status and/or motions for dismissal of the action once they have resolved the language of their settlement agreements.”
Rowland ordered a status report and/or motions for dismissal of the action by April 28.
Settlement terms were not disclosed in court records. One of the defendants is the County of La Salle, which should at least partially disclose its end of any settlement.
“Any proposed settlement will go before the Insurance Trust Committee for a recommendation to the full County Board for approval,” said Joe Navarro, La Salle County state’s attorney. Navarro said there had been no such discussions to date.
Attorneys for Cusick and most of the defendants did not respond to email requests for comment; but one defense attorney did confirm a resolution appears within reach.
“We do expect the case will be resolved,” said Robert Larsen, attorney for pathologist Scott Denton, “but I cannot comment beyond that, and don’t expect to have any comment at any point.”
Tracy Cusick died in 2006. Eleven years later, prosecutors charged Kenneth with murder, alleging he drowned Tracy in a home toilet. Defense lawyers argued Tracy died from alcohol and drug intoxication. Kenneth Cusick was acquitted of murder shortly before Christmas 2019. Ten months later, Cusick sued the county, the city of Ottawa and individually-named police officers, county officials and witnesses for the state alleging 12 violations of state or federal law. Some counts were thrown out.