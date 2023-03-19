Illinois Attorney General’s Office to host consumer fraud, ID theft presentation in Pontiac

Federal Trade Commission data shows consumers reported lost nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, an increase of more than 30% over the previous year.

In an effort to educate the public on consumer fraud and identity theft, a presentation is being facilitated by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Pontiac Senior Center / LIFE Center for Independent Living, 601 N. Ladd St.

While the event is free, registration is required because of limited capacity. Call Erin Fogarty with the Livingston County Health Department at 815-842-5908 for questions and to register. Registration closes on Wednesday, April 19. A light lunch will be provided courtesy of LIFE Center for Independent Living.

Transportation is available for veterans through Livingston County’s Veterans Assistance. Accessibility and accommodation requests may be made with LIFE Center for Independent Living by calling 815-844-1132. This event is hosted in partnership by Livingston County Health Department, LIFE Center for Independent Living, and Livingston County Veterans Assistance.