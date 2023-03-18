Reddick Library in Ottawa to host several activities the week of March 20

The following events are scheduled the week of March 20 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 20: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “The Silent Sister” by Diane Chamberlain will be discussed at this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for checkout from the library. Book summary: Riley spent her entire life believing that her older sister, Lisa, died as a teenager. Now, more than 20 years later, her father has died, and she is in North Carolina cleaning out his house when she finds evidence to the contrary. Lisa is alive and living under a new identity. But why exactly was she on the run all those years ago?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 21: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. A story time to help children develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Wreck the Library Tech Take Apart, third through sixth grades. What better way to learn about technology than by taking it apart? Come and get a little destructive, as the library leads a take-apart session of some old electronics.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Bargain Gardens, adults. Find out how gardens can be simple, fun and inexpensive in this class led by a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener. Learn gardening tips and ideas that will save time and money.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for children ages 9 to 36 months.

6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23: Teen Movie Night, 13 and older. Join the library for a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick” (rated PG-13) in the Community Room.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.