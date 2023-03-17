Marquette Academy students learn cookie decorating
Class part of school’s 2 days of interim program
By Annette Barr
Holly Gage, owner and baker of Perfect Moments Event Shoppe in Ottawa, demonstrated to Marquette Academy High School students Thursday how to decorate a cookie with royal icing.
The three-hour class, taught at Gage’s business, was part of the school’s two days of interim. The enrichment program gave students an opportunity to sign up for various classes and gain experiences, such as hiking and rocket building.