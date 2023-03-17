March 17, 2023
Marquette Academy students learn cookie decorating

Class part of school’s 2 days of interim program

By Annette Barr
Lilia Muffler uses a sugar-stirring needle Thursday, March 16, 2023, as she decorates a leprechaun hat during a cookie decorating class. "It takes a lot longer than they show (online). They make it look easy but it's a lot harder." (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography Studio)

Holly Gage, owner and baker of Perfect Moments Event Shoppe in Ottawa, demonstrated to Marquette Academy High School students Thursday how to decorate a cookie with royal icing.

The three-hour class, taught at Gage’s business, was part of the school’s two days of interim. The enrichment program gave students an opportunity to sign up for various classes and gain experiences, such as hiking and rocket building.

Holly Gage, owner and baker of Perfect Moments Event Shoppe, demonstrates to Marquette Academy High School students Thursday, March 16, 2023, including Maggie Jewett (pictured) how to decorate a cookie with royal icing. The three-hour class, taught at Gage's Ottawa business, is part of the school's two days of interim. The enrichment program gives students an opportunity to sign up for various classes and experiences such as hiking and rocket building. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography Studio)

Aubry Farrell, a Marquette Academy sophomore, floods the base of her rainbow cookie with white royal icing Thursday, March 16, 2023. (Photo provided by Annette Barr Photography Studio)