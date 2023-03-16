Fugitives sought after police chase, car crashed in Ottawa

Ottawa police were reportedly searching for two suspects -- a third has already been placed in custody -- who fled a car crash near downtown.

The suspects are not believed to be armed. Ottawa police said there was no truth to a report that one or more guns were recovered from the abandoned vehicle.

Details still are emerging, but the crash occurred near the intersection of Washington and La Salle streets and officers from Ottawa police, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and state police searched a four-block area for the three occupants, one of whom was quickly apprehended.

“The two subjects (still at large) are described as male Black, thin build, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches and in their 20s, one wearing a yellow coat with short braids, and one wearing a red coat or hoodie,” stated a release from Ottawa Central Dispatch released around 12:30 p.m. Dispatch said there was no immediate threat, but residents are “encouraged to call the police department with any information (at) 815-433-2131.”

As a precaution, authorities ordered a lock down of Marquette High School and the YMCA. That order, however, set off false reports of an active shooter within the halls of Marquette High School. La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said there is no active shooter at the high school and Ottawa police swiftly confirmed that.

This is a developing story and will be updated.