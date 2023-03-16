5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Laughs, jams, toys and pies all part of the fun

1 - IVCC to host comedy group: The Illinois Valley Community College Theatre Department and Students of Performing Arts and Music Organization will present the professional comedy group, G.I.T. Improv (formerly “Guys In Ties”) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre. G.I.T. began as an extension of “Comedy Sportz,” a professional improv competition show, and each team member is a comedian in their own right. Admission to the one-night-only show is $10 a person, with tickets available at the door one hour before curtain. All proceeds benefit SPAMO and projects the group funds. For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/theatre.

2 - L-P to perform “The Addams Family”: The musical will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The musical will feature many of the familiar characters in the Addams Family, including Wednesday, Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, among others. Tickets can be bought at the door at La Salle-Peru High School’s Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., or by going online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/lphs/buy-tix?fbclid=IwAR1ho1vPWTDhp8A_K5SXCbKz61LlcZroIjpRsRy8oE3rhPy5NkfX6nJRNag

3 - Acoustic jam at Music Suite 408: The jam session is planned 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the west wing of Westclox building, 408 Fifth St., Peru, facilitated by Mike and Lisa Templeton. Bring a guitar, banjo, lute, fiddle, harmonica, cello or maracas and play some music. Free will offerings are greatly appreciated at the door. Brian Allicks, owner of Allicks Guitar Shop in Ottawa and Shawn Brown, owner of The Note in Princeton, will each do five free restringing events for the first five people in attendance. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Allicks Guitar Shop also is sponsoring the snacks and door prize.

4 - Toy show in Sublette: The 41st Sublette Farm Toy and Antique Tractor Show will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Sublette. This annual event draws folks from far and wide. The toy show spans five buildings, including antique tractors outdoors, a local semi-tractor display, a craft show, lunch stands by Sub-let Indians and Baytown Comets 4-H clubs and free shuttle service to buildings. The fireman’s pancake breakfast is 7 a.m. to noon Sunday at the volunteer fire department, 300 W. Virginia St. Call 815-503-2607 or 815-866-8017 for more information.

5 - Pie bake-off in Ottawa: Compete or taste pies at an event 2 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Temple building, 916 Columbus St. with proceeds going to the HIKE Fund. Samples will be available while supplies last. To participate in the bake off, there is no cost, just a donation of two 9-inch homemade pies (same kind). Individuals and groups are welcome. Email bethel52@ILJD.org for more information.

