Streator High School names March 2023 students of the month

Streator High School honored its students of the month for March 2023 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The students are Lily Kupec, science for AP physics; Isabelle Tutko, foreign language for German; Madelyn Wahl, fine arts for Drawing and Painting I; Parker Phillis, social studies for Wester Civilization I and II; Izak Gallik, English for English III; Jake Luckey, math for college algebra and stastics; Maxx Rodriguez, health and physical education for driver’s education; Sydney Long, career and technical education; Isabel Robison, student resources; and Payton Scott-Rexroad for students services.