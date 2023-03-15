Resident dies in Ottawa fire on city’s South Side

A resident died following a Wednesday morning fire at a five-unit apartment building on Ottawa’s South Side.

The Ottawa Fire Department was called 2:15 a.m. to the 100 block of West Campbell Street on Wednesday to a report of visible smoke and flames, arriving four minutes later to find a fire showing from a door and window of the downstairs on the northwest corner of apartment building, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

Firefighters found an unresponsive victim in the living room of the structure. The victim was removed and taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa and died as a result of the fire. Their name is not being released until the La Salle County Coroner’s Office notifies family.

The fire was controlled by 2:43 a.m. Firefighters continued to perform salvage, overhaul and investigation activities.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to assist in the investigation of the fire. There is an on-going investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, initial findings appear to be accidental in nature, Bressner said. Details will be released at a later date.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Marseilles Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Utica Fire Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.

The death is the third from a fire in Ottawa since Christmas Eve, when a mother and her child died as a result of injuries from an apartment fire on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street.