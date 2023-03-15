Police blotter: March 15, 2023

Clinton Carrera, 36, of Marseilles, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, failure to notify police authority and leaving the scene following a single-vehicle, rollover crash at 12:32 a.m. Saturday at North 31st Road and Route 71 in Rutland Township. There were no injuries.
Daniel Gutierrez, 18, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane use, failure to notify police authority and leaving the scene following a single-vehicle crash at 4:34 a.m. Sunday at North 2653rd and East 2219th roads in Fall River Township. There were no injuries.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.