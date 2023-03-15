PetSmart donates $5,000 for drinking fountain at Heritage Harbor dog park in Ottawa

PetSmart partnered with the city of Ottawa to donate a drinking fountain to The River Run Dog Park at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa.

PetSmart worked through Pamela Beckett, founder and consultant at Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

PetSmart donated $5,000 for the creation, installation and future maintenance of the fountain and the city of Ottawa will be donating the water. This fountain can be used by both dogs and their owners.

“This beautiful new fountain will provide a much-needed break for dogs and their owners during the approaching ‘dog’ days of summer,” said Mayor Dan Aussem. “Thanks to PetSmart for bringing this amenity to the River Run Dog Park. The River Run Dog Park at Heritage Harbor has become a popular place for the citizens of Ottawa to bring their dogs and this new fountain is sure to be enjoyed by all.”

The River Run Dog Park opened in 2019 because of yet another partnership with PetSmart. The 2-acre dog park is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk and offers a place for dogs to run. Once the fountain is installed in late April/early May, Heritage Harbor hopes to host a pet event to unveil the new fountain.

“We are enormously grateful to bring the idea of the fountain to reality with the partnership of Heritage Harbor and the city of Ottawa” said Kevin Klobucher, general manager of the PetSmart Distribution Center. “It is our mission to always look for ways to give back to a community that has been so good to our business.”

Commissioner Marla Pearson said the city of Ottawa is working on locating another site for a dog park in Ottawa.

“We have witnessed the demand and popularity at The River Run Dog Park, so we are working toward that goal,” Pearson said.