Ottawa Elementary board approves $315,000 for new intercoms at Jefferson, Shepherd

The Ottawa Elementary School Board approved a $315,000 purchase for new intercoms at Jefferson and Shepherd schools during Tuesday’s board meeting.

For Shepherd, this purchase replaces a Simplex intercom system that was installed when the school opened in 1969. For Jefferson, the intercom system is even older than that.

Marc Tabor, the district’s maintenance director, said the intercoms at Jefferson aren’t even encased in plastic: They still have wooden casings from before then. He hasn’t been able to figure out what year they’re from.

“Schools are well-known for using technology for as long as they can,” Tabor said. “Those have both lasted a long time.”

Superintendent Michelle Lee said included in the cost is $50,000 that is being paid through a school maintenance grant. She said the school was able to save about $30,000 by purchasing both systems at the same time.

“Shepherd’s system is obsolete,” Lee said. “We can’t even get parts for it at all. The last time there was a switch that needed to be replaced, Marc had to go out on eBay and he found one there.”

Lee said the intercoms will be installed over the summer.