OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa presents DAISY Award to RN

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa recently presented its DAISY award to Rebecca Fecht, RN.

OSF Health is a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses.

Fecht is a registered nurse in the emergency department at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She has been an OSF employee for six years.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate care that RNs perform every day, and the DAISY award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth.

Fecht’s nominations included, “I would like to honor the outstanding care that my brother and my family received from Rebecca during his stay in the emergency department. That was the second time he had been brought in within 24 hours due to seizure activity. The compassion shown to my brother and our family by Rebecca and her colleagues was very well received. They always say it takes a special person to be a nurse or a person called to that profession. Rebecca has chosen the right career path. You should consider yourself blessed to have her within your staff.”

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF encourages patients, family members, and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, go to https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/