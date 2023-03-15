Local Sports Digest: Wolpack wrestlers add 3 more state titles; Marquette volleyball heading to IESA State

Wolpack adds 3 more youth titles
In addition to individual champions Mayson Munson and Beau Thompson representing their schools at the IESA State Meet last weekend, three additional members of the Ottawa multi-sport youth program Wolfpack Athletics have claimed youth wrestling titles this month.
Two — Carter Noonan and Kane Dauber — secured championships at last weekend’s Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) State Championships in Rockford.
Carter Noonan claimed the Novice title at 69 pounds, going a perfect 5-0 with a pinfall victory followed by four straight decisions, including 1-0 in the title match over nWo’s Wesley Janick.
Dauber won the 100-pound Novice championship with a 4-0 day, the first three victories coming via pinfall and the championship a 7-0 decisioning of Dylan Knaus.
Maddox Noonan also won the 58-pound Bantam title March 5 in Bolingbrook, going 3-0 with a championship win over Yorkville’s Asher Garretson via a 7-0 decision.
Reily Leifheit (144) added a fourth-place IKWF finish at Senior 144, posting a 3-2 mark; and Cale Dauber a fifth in Novice’s 74-pound bracket with a 5-2 performance.
Marquette spikers heading to IESA State
On Friday, March 17, the eighth-grade Marquette girls volleyball team (20-2) will play undefeated Augusta Southeastern (26-0) in the quarterfinals of the Class 8-1A IESA State Tournament. All 1A state matches will be held at Bishop McNamara in Kankakee, with Marquette’s game at 7 p.m. and quarterfinal winners advancing to play Saturday.
Marquette defeated La Salle’s Trinity Catholic 25-10, 25-10 in the 8-1A Cornell Sectional after a three-set triumph over Oglesby’s Holy Family for the Holy Family Regional championship.