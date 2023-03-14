The Times Area Roundup: Seneca girls, Sandwich boys champs of Reed-Custer Indoor Invitational

At the 10-team Reed-Custer Indoor Invitational on Saturday, Seneca’s girls (149 team points) and Sandwich’s boys (139 team points) scored victories over respective runners-up Morris (79) and Prairie Central (113) in track and field action.
Streator’s girls placed fourth, Sandwich’s girls were sixth, Seneca’s boys were fourth, and Streator’s boys placed ninth.
Event champions for Seneca’s winning girls included Evelyn O’Connor (2:24.83 in the 800 meters), Caitlyn O’Boyle (9.77 in the 60 hurdles), Teagan Johnson (3.52 meters in the pole vault), Anna Bruno (5.20 in the long jump), the 4x200 relay team of Lila Coleman, Aubrie Jackson, Johnson and O’Boyle (1:57.03), the 4x400 relay team of Anna Bruno, Clara Bruno, O’Connor and Riley Sanburg (4:33.12) and the 4x800 relay team of Clara Bruno, O’Connor, Lily Mueller and Gracie Steffes (10:54.72).
Streator’s Abby Pierce (8.23 seconds in the 60-meter dash), Sandwich’s Sundara Weber (5:11.13 in the 1,600; 11:00.11 in the 3,200) and Sandwich’s Claire Allen (11.64 meters in the shot put) also scored event victories in the girls events.
The victorious Sandwich boys received first-place finishes from Dayton Beatty (2:15.38 in the 800 meters), the 4x200 relay team of Jaedon Thompson, Brodie Case, Kayden Page and Simeion Harris (1:41.86), the 4x400 relay team of Beatty, Wyatt Miller, Dylan Young and Harris (3:49.58), the 4x800 relay team of Beatty, Max Cryer, Josh Schaefers and Miller (8:56.69), Daniel Reedy (13.49 meters in the shot put), Young (1.78 in the high jump) and Harris (5.74 in the long jump).
For Seneca, Sam Churchill (3.35 in the pole vault) secured a first-place finish.