Police blotter: March 14, 2023

Curtis A. Edwards, 49, of Paw Paw, was charged by Mendota police with battery and disorderly conduct at 8:10 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East 12th Street.
Two motorists were charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies around 3 a.m. Monday at Route 251 and North 31st Road in Peru Township. Brian White, 35, of La Salle, was charged with no valid driver’s license, no insurance and suspended registration. Then, Trenton Schultheis, 22, of La Salle, arrived on scene to give White a ride home and Schultheis was charged with driving while suspended.
Scott Hagi, 56, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies with failure to secure a load at 9:55 a.m. Monday at North 15th and East 15th Roads in Bruce Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.