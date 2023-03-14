Oglesby man charged with punching child in the head

An Oglesby man charged with striking a child in the head refused Tuesday to come out of his jail cell. When he does emerge, it might be to face elevated charges and bond.
Aaron T. Marsh, 27, is charged with aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony carrying up to five years in prison. Bond was previously set at $150,000; Marsh needs to post $15,000 to be released from La Salle County Jail.
Though he declined to appear Tuesday morning in open court, La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia ordered his warrant to be unsealed. The criminal information now available for public inspection alleges Marsh, on March 11, punched a child younger than 13 in the face.
The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office reported Tuesday the investigation remains under investigation and additional or elevated charges are under review.
Despite skipping his Tuesday appearance – needed primarily for Marsh to advise the court whether he’ll seek private counsel or apply for the public defender – Marsh has the option of bonding out. Raccuglia set the matter over for Wednesday in case Marsh, should she still be in custody, decide to emerge from his cell.