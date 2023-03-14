La Salle County grand jury: March 14, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Jessie Sibley, 34, of Marseilles (resisting a peace officer; two counts of aggravated assault); Preston Dunning, 23, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance); Jamie Forbes, 48, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Stevo Stojsavljevic, 30, of Homer Glen (retail theft); Tyreece McIntosh, 28, of Streator (aggravated battery); Sasha Sangston, 30, of Streator (unlawful possession of meth); Curtis Sherrer, 40, of Streator (aggravated battery); Tiffany Summers, 44, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Dana Pomida, 22, of Stockton, Calif. (unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of meth); Jeffrey Grady, 53, of Serena (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; aggravated assault); Jared Stillwell, 26, of Seneca (two counts of aggravated DUI); Levi Hernandez, 18, of Earlville (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Robert Farmer, 50, of Sheridan (violation of the sex offender registry).