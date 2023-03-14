La Salle County arrests wanted man in Oglesby

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.
Aaron T. Marsh was wanted on a La Salle County warrant on a charge of aggravated battery to a child, which is a class 3 felony carrying a sentencing range of 2 to 5 years if found guilty. He was apprehended on the 300 block of East Walnut Street in Oglesby.
Marsh was taken to the La Salle County Jail where bond is set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.
This investigation is being handled by the Oglesby Police Department with the assistance of the La Salle County States Attorney’s Office.