Baseball: Strong returning core has Streator eyeing more success in ’23

After an unprecedented run of seven consecutive sub-.500 seasons, the Streator High baseball program has been back to its usual, winning self these past two springs.
The 2021 season ended with the Bulldogs claiming their first regional championship in over a decade. The 2022 campaign saw Streator win a wild ballgame to cement its first conference championship since 2011 as a member of the now-defunct Northern Illinois Big 12.
So what — with its top three pitchers and all but one of its top hitters back from last year’s 19-11 ballclub — is in store for Streator when the 2023 schedule begins Wednesday with a visit to Woodland?
“You win a regional, you get an extra game, a ‘plus-one,’ and then anything can happen, and we’re two or three wins away from going places we haven’t been in a long, long time.”— Streator baseball coach Beau Albert
“Obviously, the first goal is going to be to win the conference again,” sixth-year Bulldogs coach Beau Albert. “I think we should be right there at the top [of the Illinois Central Eight Conference] going into the season, but that doesn’t mean anything until we show up and play. ...
“Then we’ve probably got one of the toughest nonconference schedules around — Morton, Dunlap, Rock Island, Washington for a doubleheader — that should help with seeding come postseason time. The next goal is to win a regional, and after that it’s what I call ‘plus-one.’
The hopes of reaching those goals begin with the returnees from a year ago. That list starts with the return of four of Streator’s five representatives on The Times 2022 All-Area Baseball Team.
Both senior OF Brady Grabowski (.348 batting average, 24 RBIs last season) and senior P/IF Adam Williamson (6-2 pitching record with a 3.23 ERA; .426 batting average with 23 RBIs) return after being Times-All-Area first-teamers last spring. Back also is all-area second-team selection senior 3B/P Parker Phillis and honorable-mention pick junior SS/P Christian Benning.
In addition to likely being three of the names in the top two-thirds of Albert’s daily lineup card, Benning, Phillis and Williamson also figure to start on the mound for the majority if not all of the Bulldogs’ most important ballgames.
“I really don’t have a 1-2-3,” Albert said of his pitching staff. “I have a 1A, 1B, 1C.”
With that primary core proven and in place in terms of both pitching and top-of-the-order hitting, how the 11 other young men on the roster fill in around them will go a long was toward determining if the Bulldogs can reach those aforementioned goals.
Additional seniors include Camden Emm, Austin Taylor, Cooper Spears and Cole Martin. Juniors Landon Muntz, Logan Aukland, Moe Bacon, Brock Minkler, Zander McCloskey, Noah Camp and Aubrey McKinnie.
Behind Phillis, Williamson and Benning on the mound will be Muntz, Spears, Aukland and Camp competing to earn a larger share of the innings.
Benning, Williamson and McCloskey are projecting as regular middle infielders, while on the corners Phillis seems entrenched at third base when he’s not pitching. First base will be up for grabs with likely candidates including Spears, Muntz and Minkler.
The outfield will be anchored by Grabowski — who will move from right to center to start the season — with Martin and Camp early frontrunners for the corner spots though, per Albert, “They could all play center, and a few other guys can play the outfield for us too.”
The lone top-of-the-lineup guy and Times All-Area performer not returning, graduated catcher/No. 2 hitter Sean McGurk, will have his spot behind the plate manned by Aukland and Bacon — the latter also a top option for pinch/courtesy running duties.
“I like our lineup,” Albert said. “And since we’ve had so much like BP facing live arms, I like what I’ve seen not just from the guys back, but from the kids coming up. I think, 1 through 9, our lineup is going to be pretty solid.”