Zonta Club honors 5th grade students during its inaugural Youth Leadership Awards

Zonta Club of Streator hosted its first Youth Leadership Awards night on March 7 at Bruce Township Hall.

The ceremony honored outstanding area fifth grade students who exemplify the qualities of honesty, attitude, being a team member, accountability, empathy, perseverance, responsibility, flexibility and encouragement toward others.

Students recognized were from Northlawn, Ransom, Grand Ridge, St. Michael and Woodland schools. Teachers at those schools were asked to choose one students who matched the criteria for the award. Both parents and/or guardians as well as the students’ respective teachers were invited to the event. Each student was called forward to receive their framed certificate and a remembrance charm token by Zonta Club President Linda Over.

Those receiving awards included: Abigail Granados, Hattie Kaschak, Emmillee Osland, Lainey Patterson and Mia Rafferty of Norhlawn School; Kathryn Hewitt of Ransom School; Harlee Lovrant and Elodie Starkey of Woodland School; Emily Dovin of St. Michael School; and Nora Marek of Grand Ridge School.

Punch and cookies were served following the event.

Zonta is an international organization that strives to build a better world for women and girls. There are 1,200 clubs in 62 countries throughout the world. Zonta International is 104 years old and Zonta Club of Streator was chartered in 1955. Zonta Club of Streator meets 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at local restaurants.

Some local projects the Streator club supports are Safe Journeys for survivors of Domestic Violence, shopping for children at Christmas, ringing bells for The Salvation Army, providing a free community lunch, supporting STEM programs at local schools, hosting a Halloween Party or providing pizza for clients of Streator Unlimited, collecting feminine hygiene products for local school to distribute to students, participating yearly in the Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence Campaign, raising funds to provide local scholarships and raising awareness about laws that affect women and children.