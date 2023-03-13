Police blotter: March 13, 2023

Jared E. Gibbs, 36, of Palmyra, was charged by La Salle police with trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at Speakeasy on First. La Salle police said felony charges were referred to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Zachary Farrell, 32, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle police with driving while revoked at 8:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue.
Jackie M. Ashby, 21, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with driving while suspended at 3:29 p.m. Sunday at Baker Avenue and Hennepin Street.
Roberto C. Belmonte, 24, of Mendota, was charged by La Salle police with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis and no insurance at 8:49 p.m. Sunday at St. Vincent’s and Lincoln avenues.
Savannah Rankin, 22, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported property Friday in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive.
Nathaniel A. Lang, 40, of Windsor, Colorado, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Friday in the 1400 block of Columbus Street.
Jeffrey A. Evans, 47, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on failure-to-appear warrants from Grundy and Kendall counties (both for DUI) Saturday in the 1100 block of East Norris Drive.
Aaron Christensen, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI on Saturday in the 1400 block of West Jackson Street.
Gerald D. Leipold, 64, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (public indecency) Sunday in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Daniel Rodriguez-Serna, 34, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, suspended registration, no insurance and speeding Sunday in the 900 block of First Avenue.
Naylor L. Rice, 28, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and possession of adult-use cannabis Monday in the 2800 block of Columbus Street.
Streator police reported criminal damage to property (damaged windshield) some time Sunday in the 1100 block of Lowden Road.
Kylie C. Friedrich, 30, of Streator was charged by Streator police with DUI on Sunday following a single-vehicle accident in the 400 block of East Bridge Street.
Mark Middleton, 27, of Sheridan, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with DUI, speeding (70 mph in a 55-mph zone) and illegal squealing or screeching of tires at 9:39 p.m. Saturday at North 42nd and East 2603rd Roads in Northville Township.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.