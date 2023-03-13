Local Sports Digest: Shepherd, Seneca, Morris, Sandwich wrestlers all win IESA titles

Area wrestlers claim titles at IESA State Meet

A number of area wrestlers acquitted themselves well at the IESA State Meet held over the weekend in DeKalb at the NIU Convocation Center, with four area qualifiers bringing home IESA championships.

Shepherd’s Mayson Munson was a perfect 4-0 to claim the Class A 80-pound championship. Munson scored two major decisions and a pin in just 22 seconds to earn a spot in the title match, where he won a convincing 7-2 decision over Morrison’s Cael Wright. It is Munson’s second consecutive IESA title.

Seneca’s Beau Thompson wrestled to a 4-0 mark at the tournament to claim the Class A 119-pound championship. Thompson won two second-period pinfalls and a tight 6-4 decision to advance to the final, where he defeated Morrison’s Caleb Modglin via a 7-3 decision for the IESA championship.

Sandwich’s Cooper Corder won the Class A 126-pound title with a 4-0 performance. He advanced to the title bout with a technical fall and two first-period pinfall victories to earn his title match, where he pinned Morrison’s Kamden White in 33 seconds.

Morris’ Paxton Valentine won the Class AA 90-pound championship with a 4-0 showing. Valentine won via pinfall, major decision and decision to earn his spot in the title match, where he scored an 8-0 major decisioning of Buffalo Grove Cooper’s Mykola Shamray.

Seneca’s Raiden Terry (A, 85 pounds) lost his second bout but won five others to pick up the third-place trophy. Terry won three straight decisions in wrestlebacks, then a 4-1 decision in the third-place match.

Shepherd’s Dakota Harmon (A, 70) scored a fourth-place finish with. 3-2 performance, winning two decisions and scoring a pin before falling in the third-place match.

Sandwich’s Jaxon Brunoehler (A, 65) went 3-2, winning two major decisions before ultimately winning the fifth-place match via major decision.

For Morris, Parker Valentine (AA, 65) won his first three matches all on pins in the opening minute, but lost a 9-0 major decision to place second; Parker Barry (AA, 80) won two decisions and a pinfall to make his title bout, which he lost via a pin in the final second of the second period to place runner-up; Brock Claypool (AA, 112) won two majors and a 6-2 decision to make the championship of his bracket, where he lost a tight 3-2 decision to finish second; and Malachi Congo (AA, 185) went 4-1, winning a 7-5 decision to place third on a day he won twice via pinfalls and twice on close decisions.

Morris’ Ethan Breitweiser (AA, 70), Marseilles’ Koby Clark (A, 100), Sandwich’s Cash White (A, 119) and Shepherd’s Conner Eggers (A, 75) each won two matches, but were eliminated before the medal rounds.

Shepherd volleyball falls in regional

Shepherd’s eighth-grade girls volleyball team lost in straight sets to Troy in their IESA regional to finish its season. Greysyn Carrier served up five points and three assists, and Kendall Biba tallied two kills and as many digs for the Rams.