La Salle County man, 90s, dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County man in his 90s died from complications related to COVID-19.

His death is the first in La Salle County in March. There have been 513 COVID-related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The community level is based on these combined indicators from the last seven days through March 9: 90.18 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, 7.7 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 per 100,000 residents; 2.7% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

There were 91 COVID-19 cases confirmed from March 3 through March 9 and 85 previously confirmed cases have been removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/