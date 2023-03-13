La Salle County coroner moving from Ottawa to Oglesby

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office is one step closer to getting its long-awaited morgue.

Monday, the La Salle County Board voted overwhelmingly to acquire a one-story building, located at 520 W. Walnut St. in Oglesby, for $250,000. The commercial structure will be the new home of the coroner’s office, which now is situated in an office on Etna Road in Ottawa.

Board Member Tom Walsh (D-Ottawa) balked at the expense and cast the lone “no” vote against the purchase.

But the coroner’s office does not yet have the money for upgrades needed to make it suitable to house its operations. A companion vote to allocate $100,000 for improvements stalled after Board Member Joanne McNally (R-Mendota) noted the request was discussed by the Finance Committee but not the Public Safety Committee.

That was deemed enough of a procedural hurdle the board, with only a few dissenting votes, directed the matter to Public Safety for additional discussion.

I feel ecstatic, actually. It was a long time coming — Rich Ploch, La Salle County coroner

That setback wasn’t enough to wipe the smile off the face of Coroner Rich Ploch.

Ploch celebrates Coroner Rich Ploch cheers a Monday vote to give him and his staff new quarters in Oglesby. (Tom Collins)

“I feel ecstatic, actually. It was a long time coming,” Ploch said. He added later, “This is a major step towards potentially, someday getting a morgue in the county, and saving the taxpayers money.”

While the Oglesby complex isn’t a morgue per se, Ploch said the planned upgrades include allocating space for a containment unit for holding one or more decedents, then provide backup power and then, perhaps by year’s end, add a containment unit.

This building in Oglesby will the new home of the La Salle County Coroner's Office. After years of balking at a morgue, the County Board reversed course and granted a stand-alone office for the coroner to be fitted later with a containment unit. (Tom Collins)

Even in the short term, however, Ploch and his staff will enjoy several key advantages. They work with families under the worst of circumstances and lack private quarters for sitting with the bereaved. The Oglesby office also is more proximate to Interstate 39 and to McLean County, where autopsies are held.

Separately, the board unanimously adopted a “pro agriculture” resolution at the urging of David Isermann, president of the La Salle County Farm Bureau. The resolution recognizes the economics and necessity of the county’s 1,496 farms, which supply 11% of the county’s jobs, and the need to support the farm community not only for its importance to the economy but to food security.

“This is just kind of a way for you to acknowledge how important agriculture is to La Salle County,” Isermann said, noting La Salle County is among the top four counties in nation in corn production and among the top seven in soybean production.

“How is it helpful to you,” asked Board Member Stephen Aubry (R-Ottawa), “other than a pat on the back to farmers?”

Isermann replied the county support ensures farmers get and keep the attention of lawmakers.

Finally, the council unanimously adopted a resolution limiting who can be present when votes are counted during elections. The resolution includes a provision the county officials and members of the Democratic and Republican central committees may view the tabulation via closed circuit TV.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he and his staff reviewed the resolution and saw no problems with the resolution nor any provision that would impede voters from exercising their rights.

“In addition, according to the statute, the clerk has the power to oversee the election process in all aspects, including the access to the tabulation process via closed circuit TV,” Navarro said. “In my opinion, access is not restricted just to those people.”

In other matters, the board:

Approved resolutions establishing polling places for the April 4 elections and authorizing the clerk’s office to offer expanded hours

Announced the student award winners: Totus Keely and Cadence Breckenridge, both of Ottawa High School

Adjourned until Thursday, April 13