March 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Reddick Library in Ottawa to host STEAM activity with 3-D robot hand

Other activities planned the week of March 13

By Shaw Local News Network
Reddick Library in Ottawa

The following events are scheduled the week of March 13 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The following events are scheduled the week of March 13 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, March 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 14: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14: Paper airplane program, third through sixth grades. Learn how to fold and create paper airplanes with Beth Dellatori, University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development educator. Discover which one flies the farthest.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9-36 months.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15: 3-D robot hand STEAM activity, third through sixth grade. Join the library to create a moving, bendable hand out of common items! This activity will encourage young children to think about how the human body functions, robotic technology in the real world, and elements of design.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 16: Tree craft, kindergarten through second grade. The library will celebrate the arrival of spring by making a three-dimensional tree craft.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.