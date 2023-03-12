Reddick Library in Ottawa to host STEAM activity with 3-D robot hand

The following events are scheduled the week of March 13 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, March 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 14: Ready, Set, Read! A story time to help children ages 3 to 6 develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14: Paper airplane program, third through sixth grades. Learn how to fold and create paper airplanes with Beth Dellatori, University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development educator. Discover which one flies the farthest.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9-36 months.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 15: 3-D robot hand STEAM activity, third through sixth grade. Join the library to create a moving, bendable hand out of common items! This activity will encourage young children to think about how the human body functions, robotic technology in the real world, and elements of design.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, March 16: Tree craft, kindergarten through second grade. The library will celebrate the arrival of spring by making a three-dimensional tree craft.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.