Adam T. Peterson, 33, of Spring Valley was charged by Mendota police with DUI at 10:37 p.m. Friday at Fifth Street and Ninth Avenue.

Streator police reported two incidents of criminal damage to property at 6:14 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of North Everett Street (a basement window in a residence) and at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Lundy Street (a windshield to a vehicle).