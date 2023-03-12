Baseball: Focus on each game a must for veteran Marquette

Every spring it seems, the Marquette baseball team gives itself an incredibly tough act to follow, but it always seems to top it, or at least come close.
This spring is no exception.
From the club that finished 32-4, won the Tri-County Conference, its own 1A regional, the Chicago Hope Sectional, the Rockford Rivets Supersectional and placed third in the IHSA State Finals, coach Todd Hopkins’ program is down four very crucial pieces.
Lost to graduation are twins Beau and Brady Ewers plus Hayden McKenna. Julian Alexander is now playing at crosstown Ottawa.
The rest of that team – including 11 seniors – returns this spring, including a pitching staff that boasted an ERA of 1.63 and a lineup that batted a collective .371 and averaged 9.61 runs per game.
But don’t think for a second that Hopkins is going to let his players rest on those laurels. If those veterans don’t show the proper work ethic or provide expected results, he won’t hesitate to make changes.
“All that was last year. This is this year, and we’ll see how much they’ve got better,” said Hopkins, who in his 24 seasons with the Cru has a 590-176 record and four state trophies, one being the 2019 state championship.
“We have a lot of seniors back, and the seniors and juniors are going to get the first crack. They’ve earned that right, but if they don’t get it done, we have young players – talented freshmen and a good sophomore group – that are right on their heels, so we can go elsewhere.
“They’re all working hard right now, senior through freshman, and we have to continue to do that, each and every day.”
Most striking about the Cru roster is the staff, led by a foursome that logged 187 of 212.2 innings, went 28-4, fanned 290 and walked just 59: seniors Taylor Waldron (11-2, 0.89 ERA), Aiden Thompson (7-2, 1.80), Logan Nelson (5-0, 2.22) and junior Carson Zellers (5-0, 2.17).
The key job of handling that staff falls to sophomore Keaton Davis, who batted .470 as a late call-up last year, and senior Noah Barth.
The infield is also loaded, on offense and defense. Sophomore Sam Mitre, who as a freshman led the team with a .471 average and 41 RBIs while adding 32 runs scored, moves across the diamond to first, while Zellers (.271, 32 runs, 17 RBIs) takes over at third.
Up the middle, it’s seniors Tommy Durdan (.425, 27 runs, 21 RBIs) at second and Nelson (.383, 4 HR, 48 runs, 32 RBIs) at short.
Seniors Thompson, Barth, Ethan Price and Alex Graham will fill in when other infielders pitch.
Center field will be manned by senior Krew Bond, last year a La Salle News Tribune All-Area first-team pick after hitting .500 with four homers, 22 runs and 15 RBIs at Mendota.
At the corners will be one of the postseason heroes last spring, junior Charlie Mullen (.367), with Waldron (.274, 17 RBI), seniors Griffin Walker, Primo Pattelli and Gabe Almeda and junior Ryan Peterson.
That group will be tested in the nonconference by the likes of Newark, Aurora Christian, Rock Island Alleman, Geneseo and Hope Academy, and in the league, where Putnam County – “loaded, the team to beat,” Hopkins said – leads three teams that won regionals last year and two others played for a postseason title.
“When I hear people talk about the Tri-County in baseball and say it’s not tough, I laugh,” Hopkins said. “Believe me, it’s tough.
“I don’t believe in goals, because I feel they set you up for failure. It’s as simple as this: We’re playing someone trying to take something from us, to beat us, and we have to beat them. It’s against one team in one game. When that’s over, we move on to the next one. That’s what has to happen.”