Streator man still may face gun, drug charges, as prosecutors seek reinstatement

James Forbes was on trial and facing 15 years when a judge threw out his case over a speedy-trial violation. Prosecutors said the judge was wrong and should send Forbes back to a jury.
Forbes, 28, of Streator, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with a motion to reconsider. Prosecutors are asking Forbes’ trial judge to re-think his decision to dismiss Forbes’ three felony charges from a summer 2022 drug bust.
At issue was whether Forbes’ speedy-trial right was tolled – that is, whether the clock was stopped – by the defense lawyer. Chicago attorney Charles Snowden had, for instance, phoned the state’s attorney’s office on Dec. 22 to asked for a continuance due to bad weather.
Prosecutors said OK to the postponement – but that should have stopped the clock.
“Snowden’s unavailability due to weather issues was noted on the record and was indicated in the continuance order entered at the same time in ... a companion forfeiture action,” prosecutor Jeremiah Adams wrote in a new pleading.
And while Snowden successfully persuaded Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. to throw out the charges, he did so without supplying “any cases, statutes or other law that actually support his argument.”
Ryan set a March 23 hearing on the motion to reconsider, giving Snowden two weeks to argue why his math is right and why Forbes shouldn’t stand trial again.
Forbes was charged July 20 after drug agents raided his residence and seized crack cocaine, fentanyl-laced heroin, a pistol and about $3,000 cash. Prosecutors had just rested their case on March 1 when Snowden moved for dismissal and Ryan agreed.
Even if Ryan stands firm on the clock violation, Forbes isn’t completely off the hook. He still faces a La Salle County charge of violating his probation from a 2017 drug conviction – set for trial May 1 – and he has a pending case in Livingston County.