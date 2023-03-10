Police reports: March 10, 2023

Joshua R. Fitschen, 32, of Mendota, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 9:49 p.m. Thursday at 12th Street and Third Avenue.
Jamie Glassman, 35, of rural Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI and improper lane use Thursday in the 300 block of West Norris Drive.
Jose Gonzalez, 39, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with DUI on Thursday in the 1500 block of Columbus Street.
Alonzo L. Pereanes, 21, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 10:08 p.m. Thursday at a location in the 1200 block of Johnson Street.
Streator police reported two acts of criminal damage to property at 8:47 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South Vermillion Street (a vehicle window) and at 6:48 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Spring Street (an automatic door).
Queshawn Sibley, 23, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) at 6:21 a.m. Thursday at a location in the 600 block of 23rd Street in La Salle.
Heather Reynolds, 41, of Ottawa, was picked up by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI-drugs) at 7:09 a.m. Thursday at a location in the 200 block of East Superior Street in Ottawa.
Bailey Smetanko, 24, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 7:47 a.m. Thursday at the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.