Heritage Harbor in Ottawa breaks ground on locally-focused Harbor Village community

Heritage Harbor Resort in Ottawa broke ground Thursday afternoon on three new low-maintenance homes as part of its new Harbor Village neighborhood.
Tammy Barry, the vice president of sales and marketing for Heritage Harbor, said she believes Harbor Village answers a need from the local market for places within Heritage Harbor.
“It’s simple and low maintenance ranch living for adults that maybe don’t want to go into a nursing home,” Barry said. “They want to be adventurous and travel, and they want low maintenance.”
Barry said Harbor Village will have custom, waterfront home or six different floor plans, all a short walk to the harbor. These homes will range from 1,300 to 1,900 square feet of living space with main-level owner suites, garages and optional full basements.
“These three new model homes are ideal for buyers looking to downsize all year round or live here for part of the year and a warmer climate the other part,” Barry said. “In addition to having boating, biking, kayaking, fishing and more right outside your door, owners enjoy a lifestyle they have worked hard for many years to enjoy.”
Heritage Harbor Founder Tom Heimsoth said Harbor Village is the biggest project the resort has ever tackled, with more than 11 units. He said the streets will be paved within weeks, and workers Thursday were working on digging out a basement.
He said they’ve had great cooperation with the city of Ottawa throughout the 16 years. The City Council and Planning Commission have provided the support needed to keep the project on track.
Mayor Dan Aussem said it’s been a great partnership and he can recall the day Heritage Harbor approached the city with its plan, and how Heimsoth was able to maneuver around the 2007 stock market crash and still keep the project moving.
“This is something the city is proud of,” Aussem said. “It’s tax coming into the city and we want people to enjoy the outdoors as we continue to expand our recreational areas.”
Heritage Harbor also will soon be home to a community garden, which will be maintained by a committee of volunteer homeowners. There will be a new water fountain for both people and dogs, and Red Dog Grill will be reopening on St. Patrick’s Day with a revamped menu.
Barry said Heritage Harbor also is working on another walkway and it is doing more to encourage biking and walking as residents visit Heritage Harbor to get away to a more outdoorsy life.
Heimsoth said he believes people often think of Heritage Harbor as tourism, but what’s done there can reverberate to the rest of the community.
“Some of our people moved here,” Heimsoth said. “They’ve become involved in local businesses and they contribute to the local economy. I’ll submit to everyone in this room that we absolutely have to have new people coming to Ottawa if we’re going to thrive in the future.”
Those interested in Heritage Harbor can call 815-433-5000, ext. 1, or email Barry at tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com. A virtual drive-through is available on visitheritageharbor.com.