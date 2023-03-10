4 juveniles charged in connection with Streator property damage reports

Streator police said charges are pending against four juveniles in connection to the multiple reports March 5 of property and vehicle damage at various locations throughout the city.

Police received 36 reports of property damage Sunday, mainly motor vehicles, in which the windows or body components were damaged by rocks thrown at them. Other property damages by similar circumstances were reported, police said.

During the investigation, four juvenile suspects were identified and interviewed in reference to the calls, the police said. The police had sought assistance from the general public in a Sunday press release.

The Streator Police Department said the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County States Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.