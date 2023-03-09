Reading Fire District asks for tax increase to provide 911 ambulance; informational meeting set March 23

Taxpayers in the Reading Fire Protection District on the outskirts of Streator will be asked on their April 4 ballot to approve a tax increase for the purpose of providing a 911 ambulance service.

The district is asking for what amounts to about an additional $100 on a $100,000 property, $200 for a $200,000 property and $250 for a $250,000 property in the first year the tax goes into effect.

Shall the Reading Township Fire Protection District levy a special tax at a rate not to exceed .30% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue for the purpose of providing an ambulance service? — Question on April 4 ballot for Reading Fire Protection District voters

Beginning in February and going into operation in October, neighboring Streator opted to start its own 911 ambulance service rather than pay a subsidized payment to the private provider Advanced Medical Transport. Prior to then, AMT was not subsidized with taxpayer funds.

While AMT primarily served Streator’s city limits, it also provided 911 ambulance service to the Reading Fire Protection District, among other neighboring districts, including Long Point, Allen Township and Cornell.

Cornell, however, agreed to utilize Pontiac’s 911 ambulance service, and Allen Township worked out an agreement with Streator that splits services with Dwight’s 911 ambulance service, depending on the situation.

While AMT primarily served Streator’s city limits, it also provided 911 ambulance service to the Reading Fire Protection District, among other neighboring districts, including Long Point, Allen Township and Cornell. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

In 2021, the Reading Fire Protection District received $76,000 total from taxes levied, meaning it needed to more than double its tax revenue to pay Streator for its costs of the service.

After some negotiations, Streator proposed a contract that discounted EMS charges to Reading, in order to give it time to obtain funding. The deal charged Reading’s district $25,000 to cover all EMS costs through April. If the referendum passes, the district will pay another $25,000 through Dec. 31. Then, in 2024, Streator will begin charging Reading’s district $450 per call for a minimum of three years.

If the referendum doesn’t pass, Streator can opt out of providing 911 ambulance service to Reading altogether.

If the referendum is accepted, Reading district taxpayers will pay the special tax across four years. Reading fire officials estimate taxpayers will pay an added $6 on a $100,000 property, $12 on a $200,000 property and $15 on a $250,000 property in the second year of the tax; an added $6.36 on a $100,000 property, $12.72 on a $200,000 property and $15.90 on a $250,000 property in the third year of the tax; and an added $6.74 on a $100,000 property, $13.48 on a $200,000 property and $16.85 on a $250,000 property in the fourth year.

The district will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at First Assembly of God, 1902 Church St., Streator, about the referendum.

Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird said Tuesday the ambulance service has responded to 133 calls in the Reading district since its startup, compared to 807 calls in Streator, 20 calls in Allen Township (Ransom), nine calls in Long Point and four calls in Kangley. Taking into consideration all calls, Bird said 75% of them have been for advanced life support, which involves cardiac events or individuals who have stopped breathing, with 25% of them for basic life support. The majority of patients have been transferred to OSF Center for Health-Streator, Bird said.

Want to go?

What: Informational meeting on ambulance referendum

Where: First Assembly of God, 1902 Church St., Streator

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23

More information: Go to https://www.facebook.com/ReadingFireDept