Woodland student places 3rd in Livingston County art contest

Streator Woodland student Victoria Reel finished third in a countywide art competition celebrating agriculture.

The 50th Anniversary of National Ag Day is March 21.

In honor of this milestone, Livingston County Agriculture in the Classroom sponsored Postcard Design Contests for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Kindergarten through first grade students completed a coloring page, while students in second through fifth grades designed postcards. All grades used the theme, “Agriculture Is Everywhere!”

Students received awards in three different divisions.

The first place entry from each division were printed as full-color postcards and bookmarks. The postcards will be used for Agriculture in the Classroom thank-you notes. The bookmarks will be distributed to all Livingston County public libraries. The Postcard Design Contests were sponsored by the Agriculture in the Classroom Partnership of Livingston County’s Soil and Water Conservation District, Farm Bureau and University of Illinois Extension.

National Agriculture Day is an annual event to recognize and appreciate the contributions of American agriculture. These student designs showcase how Livingston County farmers produce food, fiber, renewable fuels and so much more for the world to use.

Winners

Kindergarten through first grade

First: Ronan Tomko, Tri-Point

Second: Dallas Wysocki, Dwight

Third: Avery Alsdorf, (Pontiac) St. Mary’s

Second through third grades

First: Hadley Nooan, St. Mary’s

Second: Holland Tissiere, St. Mary’s

Third: Victoria Reel, (Streator) Woodland

Fourth through fifth grades

First: Lily Muir, Odell

Second: Annabelle Reiff, Odell

Third: Jovi Aupperle, Washington