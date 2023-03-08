Streator man arrested after Livingston County investigation into internet crimes against children

A 25-year-old Streator man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of indecent solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a minor, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kyle J. Coffey was taken to Livingston County Jail in Pontiac.
Coffey was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. after Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said it concluded an ongoing investigation for internet crimes against children younger than 15.
The Livingston County Patrol and Proactive Unit, the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office and Vermilion Valley Dispatch assisted in the arrest.
Coffey is scheduled for a hearing 3 p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County court.