Streator free lunch set March 11

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by and served by Streator Chapter CM P.E.O.

This month’s menu will be chicken casserole, salad, bread, dessert and beverages lemonade and coffee.

The Hardscrabble Lions Club continues to sponsor the free lunch program along with co-sponsors Park Church Deacons.The meal is open to anyone.

If anyone is interested in joining forces with the Hardscrabble Lions Club, which is vested in helping the Streator community, contact Kathy Huey at 815-822-3750.