March 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Rotary Clubs of Ottawa donate $5,400 to Camp Tuckabatchee

Camp bought new furnace, among other items

(Left to right) Rick Scott, president of Sunrise Rotary; RJ Swett-Camp, board chairman; Betha Ghighi, president of Noon Rotary; Gail Lowman, board member; Ken Hicks, executive director; and Dianna Hill, board member, exchange a $5,400 donation from the Rotary Clubs of Ottawa to Camp Tuckabatchee. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

The Rotary Clubs of Ottawa Noon and Ottawa Sunrise partnered with Camp Tuckabatchee to receive a Rotary District 6420 Community Grant for $5,400.

Camp Tuck has been in existence since 1933 and was in need of a new furnace. After installing the furnace, the remainder of the grant enabled the camp to purchase large Lego building blocks, sound speakers, projector, large outdoor screen, table tennis equipment and board games. These improvements will be enjoyed by hundreds of children, families and organizations for many more years, the Rotary Clubs of Ottawa said in a press release.