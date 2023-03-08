Local Sports Digest: Pine Hills sees first hole-in-one; local wrestlers qualify for IESA State

Pine Hills sees first hole-in-one of season
Charlie Deichmueller using a 5 rescue club recorded Pine Hills’ first hole-in-one of 2023 on a one-hop, 126-yard ace.
Witnesses were Dave Leamy, Denny Leamy and Jerry DeBernardi.
“The wind was in my face, the pin was leaning towards me, and the ball still managed to one hop in the hole,” Deichmueller said. “Everything went exactly how I needed it to.”
Shepherd volleyball wins regional opener
The eighth-grade Shepherd volleyball team topped Plano in straight sets to open the IESA postseason.
Ashlyn Ganiere (10 service points, four digs), Greysyn Carrier (13 points), Piper Lewis (four kills) and Anabelle Johnson (three assists) led the Rams.
Dolphins swim at districts
The Ottawa Dolphins youth swim team placed fifth of eight teams at the 2023 Northwest Junior District / District Championships March 3-5, 2022 at the Kishwaukee YMCA.
Taylor Ditchfield, Ethan Farabaugh, Brooke Foreman, Kailey Goetsch, Declan Hawkins, Finley Jobst and Chloe Swartz swam all of their events in personal-best times.
Junior District champions included Parker Hettel (boys 6U 25 backstroke), Annaliese Strow (girls 8U 100 IM and 25 butterfly), Maya Burke (girls 10U 100 IM), Dane Hawkins (boys 10U 100 and 200 freestyles), Sebastian Strow (boys 10U 50 freestyle), Aria Phillips (girls 12U 200 freestyle) and Jeremiah Abernathy (boys 12U 50 backstroke).
Ottawa’s three District champions were Quinn Wilkinson (girls 14U 100 butterfly), Annabelle Threadgill (girls 14U 200 breaststroke) and Declan Hawkins (boys 8U 25 backstroke).
Local wrestlers make IESA State
A number of area junior high wrestlers have qualified for the IESA State Wrestling Tournament to be held March 10 and 11 in DeKalb.
The area’s state qualifiers by school (with weight class in parentheses) include: from Marseilles — Giovanni Hernandez (90), Koby Clark (100), Jacoby Gooden (126), Dillon McKinnon (145) and Alexander Schaefer (155); from Shepherd — Dakota Harmon (70), Conner Eggers (75), Mayson Munson (80); from Sandwich — Jaxon Brunoehler (65), Colten Stone (95), Jacob Ross (100), Jaxson Blanchard (105), Cash White (119), Cooper Corder (126) and Luis Murillo (215); and from Seneca — Raiden Terry (85) and Beau Thompson (119).
Danko breaks Streator’s indoor 400 record
At an indoor track and field meet hosted by Reed-Custer, Streator’s Kody Danko broke his school’s 400-meter indoor record with a first-place time of 54.38 seconds.