Baseball: Returners, key transfer have Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell optimistic for significant improvement

It’s been a dozen years, going back to 2011′s sectional championship team, since the Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell baseball co-op has managed to post a winning record.
This season’s WFC Warriors may not challenge to break that streak, but with some key returners and an incoming transfer at the game’s most important position, second-year head coach Dan Essman has reason to be optimistic this year’s team can make serious strides toward improving on last spring’s 3-20 record.
“It’s nice. We have a lot of returners,” said Essman, a 2005 Woodland graduate. “We are missing a few pitchers from last year, but we gain Reed Frazier, a transfer from Pontiac who’s been pitching really well the few times I’ve gotten to see him.
“It’s nice to see some returners back and know what I expect out of them. Hopefully we can get the bats rolling a little better this year – because that’s what we were struggling with last year – and compete a little better than we did last year.”
Despite showing flashes of talent and hanging tough in games with some of Class 1A’s top teams in recent years, being competitive pitch-to-pitch, inning-to-inning, game-to-game has been a struggle for WFC. The returners and the addition of Frazier as well as a half-dozen freshmen, most experienced in the game if not at the varsity level, hopefully can help fix those lapses.
Seniors on this year’s roster include SS/P Carter Ewing, OF/P Mason Sterling, OF/P Ethan Schumm and speedy OF Masen Persico. Alongside them are juniors such as 2B/P Tucker Hill, OF/2B Dylan Jenkins, OF Dylan Denham, OF/1B Jon Heidenreich, new-to-the-program OF Jonathan Moore and the aforementioned P/1B Frazier, who looks likely to slide into the top of the Warriors’ pitching rotation, a right-hander who reportedly can bring it in the low 80s.
The sophomore class includes OF Sam Schmitz, 2B/OF Theron Essman and OF/P Eric Miramontez as well as a key returner filling a key role as the starting catcher, the versatile and proven productive C/SS/P Connor Dodge. Freshmen joining the WFC roster include OF Ethan Pennell, SS/2B Adam Cox, OF/P Nolan Price, OF Konrad Lane, C Billy Galyan – whom Essman hopes eventually can take over behind the plate for Dodge, freeing the latter to anchor the infield – and OF Brian Delara.
Stability in the field behind an expected pitching rotation of No. 1 Frazier, No. 2 Ewing and No. 3/No. 4 Hill/Schumm will play a big role in whether the Warriors can double, maybe even triple, their win total from a year ago.
“Errors,” Essman said with a shake of his head. “Errors were a big part [of games getting out of reach] last year. Missing pop flies, missing easy grounders, and then once one happened, it seemed like it got in our head a little bit – ‘OK, now we’re in trouble’ – and it became a domino effect. One error, two errors, three errors, and then the pitching falls off. Hopefully we can limit the errors this year, and that should help us in the long run. ...
“[Our goal is] improvement from the last couple years. Two years ago we won one game. Last year we won three. I’m hoping we can get up to nine, somewhere around there, or at least compete in more ballgames. ... I’m just hoping we can compete better in the [Tri-County] Conference and get a few more wins, and hopefully that’s a confidence-booster for the kids going into the next year.”
The Warriors are scheduled to open the season March 15 with a visit from crosstown rival Streator.