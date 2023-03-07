Police blotter: March 7, 2023

Bart Larsen, 53, of Amboy, was picked up by Mendota police on a Lee County warrant for violation of an order of protection and criminal trespass to residence at 5:58 p.m. Friday at Illinois Avenue and Monroe Street.
Hector D. Hernandez Benitez, 43, of rural Triumph, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 6:57 p.m. Monday at First Avenue and 11th Street.
Isaiah W. Madonna, 20, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended Monday in the 1400 block of Columbus Street.
Daniel J. Tonielli, 44, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant (parole violation) Monday at Calumet and East Superior streets.
Noel Massamba, 62, of Peru, was picked up by Peru police on a Marshall County warrant for failure to appear (suspended registration) at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
Willie Joiner Jr., 33, of Springfield, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with driving while revoked at 1:19 a.m. Sunday on Route 351 and Roosevelt Road in La Salle.
Brandon Stange, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with driving while revoked and no insurance and was picked up on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) at 2:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 34 and East Seventh Road in Meriden Township.
