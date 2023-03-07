La Salle County announces St. Patrick’s Day patrols, enforcement

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to avoid drinking and driving this St. Patrick’s Day.

“This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday and that means more parties throughout the weekend,” Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release. “If you’ve been drinking, using cannabis or any other impairing drug, make the smart choice and plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely.

“Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself, ‘Buzzed driving is drunk driving.”

In addition, police will be watching for seat belt violations. Diss also issued the following recommendations:

Remember you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you serve gets in an impaired driving crash

Make sure all guests designate a sober driver in advance or help arrange ride-sharing with other sober drivers

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911

Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive while impaired

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver

The enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.