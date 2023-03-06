Police blotter: March 6, 2023

Travis L. Danalewich, 52, of Downers Grove, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while revoked Friday at Main and Court streets.
Shawn Tovalin, 61, of Streator, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County civil writ (contempt of court) Saturday in the 100 block of West Madison Street.
Anthony D. Covington III, 38, of Joliet, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended and possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle Saturday in the 1100 block of Columbus Street.
Eric G. Patino, 30, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a Will County warrant for failure to appear (unlawful possession of a controlled substance) Sunday in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.
Kobie D. Webb, 22, of Streator, was charged by Ottawa police with no valid driver’s license and expired registration Sunday at La Salle and Main streets.
Darren Waite, 36, of Leland, was picked up by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (leaving the scene of an accident) at 7:01 a.m. Sunday at a location in the 300 block of South Main Street in Leland.
Hector Rivera, 45, of Mendota, was picked up by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI for drugs) at 7:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street in Mendota.
