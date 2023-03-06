Ottawa man found dead in sand pit

An Ottawa man was found dead in the pit at U.S. Silica in Ottawa, but La Salle County authorities said no foul play is suspected at this time.
La Salle County deputies were dispatched Sunday to 701 Boyce Memorial Drive in Ottawa in reference to an abandoned vehicle parked in the pit. Deputies responded and determined the vehicle belonged to a person who was reported missing and/or endangered by Ottawa police on Sunday morning.
Deputies searched the area and a short time later a man was found dead in a ravine on the south side of the property.
The La Salle County Coroner’s Office will conduct a forensic autopsy on Tuesday.
The incident still is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.
The La Salle County Coroner, La Salle County Detectives, Ottawa Detectives, MABIS Division 25 Technical Rescue Team, and the Emergency Management Agency all were dispatched to assist.