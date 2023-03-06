Ottawa High School music program places 3rd in IHSA solo and ensemble

Ottawa High School continued its tradition of placing among the best Saturday in the IHSA solo and ensemble competition.

Ottawa finished the day with 504 points, behind only Wheaton St. Francis with 633 points and Chicago High School for the Arts with 570 points.

The state music competition is broken into two sections - the solo and ensemble competition and the organizational competition.

Ottawa has won 22 state music titles, including its latest, a Class AA state title, in 2017-2018. The program has finished either second or third place since.

Typically, the solo and ensemble competition determines who will win the state title. The solo and ensemble contest has more variables with students competing in hundreds of events. The second part of the two-part competition - the organization contest - is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, at Kewanee High School and will have four performances, with a maximum of 300 total points available. Ottawa has scored the maximum 300 points several times.