Livingston County SWCD to host Toolshed Talk in Streator

The Livingston County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Toolshed Talk to learn about how conservation practices can be beneficial for farms.

At this event, hear how other local farmers are making conservation work for them.

The Toolshed Talk will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday March 13, at S&S Chemical, 26592 N. 450 East Rd., Streator. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. Listen and ask questions of local farmers and learn about some tools of conservation.

RSVP by March 6 to Becky Taylor, resource conservationist with the Livingston County SWCD, at 815-844-6127, ext. 3, or rebecca.m.taylor@il.nacdnet.net. Also let her know of any questions you would like answered that day.