La Salle County COVID-19 risk continues to be low

While four counties remained at high risk for COVID-19 and 14 others at medium risk in Illinois, La Salle County continued to stay at low risk, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

LaSalle County’s Community Level is based on these combined indicators in the last seven days through Thursday.

The county had a case rate of 107.67 per 100,000 people; a new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 rate of 3.8 per 100,000; and 0.9% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

From Feb. 24 to March 3, there were 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide, said the La Salle County Health Department. In that same time frame, 154 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 were removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/